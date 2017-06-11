Scott Disick ''made out with two women at once'' in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted a bash at 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage hotel, after partying at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria resort, and he ensured he had a great night by getting close to some of the women who came to see him.

A source told E! News: ''Scott had at least 15 women crowded around at his booth. While smiling and laughing, he placed a hand on the shoulders of two of them, pulled them towards him and made out with both of them at the same time.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that 34-year-old Scott's former partner Kourtney Kardashian hopes their children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, can help him to curb his partying lifestyle.

An insider said: ''She wants her kids to have a relationship with him.

''She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him.

''The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When he is on dad duty and takes them to the movies or out to lunch, he is at his best.''

The 38-year-old reality star believes allowing the children to spend time with their father is the ''right thing to do''.

The source said: ''[Kourtney feels it is] the right thing to do is to help foster their relationship with him and not stand in the way. Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.''

It was recently claimed Kourtney isn't the only person who is worried about Scott and his excessive partying.

A source said: ''Kourtney is worried for Scott. The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place.

''Everyone around him is worried he's on a slippery slope. They aren't angry, just concerned, because he's clearly going through something ... Scott doesn't regret taking the trip to Europe.''