Scott Disick has branded himself ''the greatest leader that's ever lived''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appeared in a teaser trailer for his new show, 'Flip It Like Disick', where he made the comment.

Scott previously revealed he hopes his new television show - which is set to feature interior designer Willa Ford, his business partner Benny Luciano, contractor Miki Moor and assistant Lindsay Diamond - will ''entertain and inspire'' people.

He said: ''I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes. E! has never had a show like this before. It's a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.''

Whilst Amy Introcaso-Davis, E! Executive Vice President of Development and Production, added in a statement: ''Scott Disick is funny, unpredictable and unfiltered. Fans of Scott on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will get to see another side of him in Flip It Like Disick, as an entrepreneur and design guru, leading his talented and opinionated team through difficult design challenges that result in astonishing reveals.''

'Flip It Like Disick' - which will have eight one hour long episodes - will air in the summer on E! It is being produced by STXtelevision alongside Tower 2 Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Scott will serve as an executive producer as well as 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' matriarch Kris Jenner and Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg and Lori Gordon.