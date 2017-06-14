Scott Disick is a ''really good kisser.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been seen partying with a string of different women in recent weeks and stunned party-goer Kelsey Barnett with his forthright approach at a pool party last weekend.

The 22-year-old beauty met the 34-year-old reality TV star during his appearance at LIQUID Pool Lounge on Sunday (10.06.17) and she and six of her friends were then invited back to his penthouse suite at the Palms resort in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Us Magazine, she said: ''It was my 22nd birthday and it went crazy. I was with six friends. We had a cabana at LIQUID and he was right next to us with his crew, so we got pics with him and then he invited us back to his penthouse suite at the Palms resort where he was staying with Brody Jenner. Someone mentioned it was my birthday and he just came right over and kissed me. He's a really good kisser!''

And the shenanigans didn't stop there as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star then invited the group of girls to his appearance at 1 OAK nightclub to continue the fun.

Although Scott seems to be enjoying his summer of partying, the same can't be said for his on/off partner Kourtney Kardashian as she's said to be fuming about his behaviour.

A source said recently: ''Kourtney is worried for Scott. The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place. Everyone around him is worried he's on a slippery slope.''

However, she's still willing to let Scott spend time with their three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, because she thinks it will help him.

A source said: ''She wants her kids to have a relationship with him. She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him.

''The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When he is on dad duty and takes them to the movies or out to lunch, he is at his best.''