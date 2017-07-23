Scott Disick insists he is not a sex addict.

Although the 34-year-old reality TV star previously confessed to the addiction on an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', he now insists that he was joking.

Speaking to E! News, he said: ''I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict. I said that in a joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.''

He added: ''I have a gargantuan appetite, but am not an addict!''

Scott was recently linked to 'The Duff' actress Bella Thorne but he insisted that the pair are not dating.

He said: ''We have nothing to do with each other romantically.

''No love interest for me. I'm just focusing on one girl at a time. I'm just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, No girlfriends or anything like that.''

Bella, 19, also recently denied that she and Scott were sexually involved.

She said: ''I was never with him sexually.''

And she admitted that she left their Cannes vacation early because she couldn't handle his partying.

She said: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'

''We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''