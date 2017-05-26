Scott Disick is believed to have an ''ulterior motive'' to get back at former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and the 34-year-old television personality - who have sons Mason, seven, Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope together - have an on/off relationship, and while the former couple are currently seeing other people it has been reported they're only flaunting their new romances in public to make each other jealous.

Speaking about the pair and their relationship to PEOPLE, a source said: ''Scott definitely has a thing for Bella [Thorne] and thinks she's super hot but he also hooks up with other people and has an ulterior motive to get back at Kourtney.''

Although the businessman has been spotted getting cosy with actress Bella Thorne over the past few weeks, as well as his previous flame Chloe Bartoli, it is rumoured to be a cruel plot to make the 38-year-old reality star ''upset'' and ''jealous''.

The insider continued: ''Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous.''

And it is believed the raven-haired beauty is also playing a ''game'' with the dark-haired hunk by canoodling with Younes Bendjima.

A separate source previously said: ''Scott's trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes.

''They are both playing this 'game' with each other and at the moment neither one of them are backing down.''

However, it is thought Scott is only acting out of spite because he can't stand seeing his previous partner romancing her new flame in public and flaunting her slender frame in skimpy swimwear.

A source said: ''It's him acting out. He's spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s**t. It just sets him off because she's rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.''