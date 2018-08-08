Scott Disick is reportedly ''very happy'' his former partner Kourtney Kardashian has split with Younes Bendjima.

The 39-year-old reality star was reported to have cut ties with the hunky model earlier this week, and sources have now claimed that although her ex boyfriend Scott - with whom she has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three - is in a relationship with Sofia Richie, he wasn't a fan of Younes and is pleased Kourtney has ended their romance.

An insider said: ''Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney.''

They added that 35-year-old Scott ''truly cares'' about the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, and hopes they can remain on good terms following the brunette beauty's break-up.

The source said: ''Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney. He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids' sake, when they are in a good place.''

Kourtney and Younes began dating in late 2016, and Scott moved on with 19-year-old Sofia - who is the daughter of musical icon Lionel Richie - a year later in September 2017.

A second source told E! News: ''In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last. Once he got with Sofia, he couldn't say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number. It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes. But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy.''

Kourtney and Younes were reported to have split earlier this week after they unfollowed each other on social media, but neither party have publicly confirmed the news as of the time of writing.