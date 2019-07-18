Scott Disick is ''really happy'' that Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner's friendship is back on track.

The 20-year-old model and the 21-year-old beauty mogul used to be close friends before Sofia started dating Scott, 36, the former partner of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in 2017, and they have recently started to hang out again, with the pair currently on a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family.''

Scott reportedly believes that it has made his relationship with Sofia ''stronger''.

Scott and Kourtney, who have children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, together, have remained close and Sofia previously told pals she is ''not threatened'' by fans who want to see Scott reunite with Kourtney.

A source previously said: ''[Sofia] does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott and Kourtney to get back together. In fact, she completely understands where they're coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction.''

Whilst a second insider added: ''Sofia is one of the most confidant 20-year-olds you will ever meet, so she is not worried about all the talk about Kourtney and Scott getting back together. She is friends with Kourtney and respects her both as a person and a mother and she is in love with Scott and trusts that their relationship is solid and he will not go astray with anyone - let alone his baby mama. Sofia is cool with it all, cool with all the chatter because she knows that Scott is hers and it will remain that way forever. She is as far from being worried or concerned as one could possibly be. She has better things to worry about than things that are never going to happen.''