Scott Disick was spotted getting close to Chloe Bartoli, just hours after he was cosying up to Bella Thorne.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was seen kissing and cuddling his ex-girlfriend by the pool in Cannes, the same place he was seen with the 'Shake It Up' star just a day before.

Scott snuggled up to his former flame, who was dressed in a revealing grey swimsuit, as they both soaked up the sun.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old television personality looked relaxed as he enjoyed some time with Bella only a day before.

An eyewitness shared: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet.

''He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, sources claim Scott's invitation was just to annoy his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is staying less than 10 miles away from him with her beau Younes Bendjima.

The insider added: ''Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature, but that's Scott.''