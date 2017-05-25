Scott Disick was spotted getting close with Bella Thorne as they relaxed by the pool in Cannes.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appeared to be flirting with the flame-haired actress as they enjoyed each other's company in the French sunshine.

An eyewitness shared: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet.

''He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

And sources claim Scott's invitation was just to annoy his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is staying less than 10 miles away from him with her beau Younes Bendjima.

The insider added: ''Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature, but that's Scott.''

Another source shared to E! News: ''Kourtney and Younes are having a lot of fun together. She really appreciates how responsible he is and that he doesn't party. He's the opposite of Scott in many ways and that's been great for Kourtney to experience. Even though Younes is younger, she feels like he is an old soul and is very grounded.''