Scott Disick has found his ''real love and passion'' in his three children.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and has said that whilst his social media accounts used to be full of pictures of cars, the recent shift to show off his brood on Instagram proves that he's passionate about being a father.

Alongside a picture of himself and daughter Penelope, he wrote on the photo sharing website: ''I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion (sic)''

Scott's last three Instagram posts have all featured his brood, including a snap of himself and his children at Water World which was uploaded on Sunday (23.06.19), and a video posted two weeks ago which shows Penelope doing a cartwheel in slow motion.

There's also several pictures of his brood throughout his account, alongside snaps of himself, and the occasional picture of a car, proving he hasn't left his old ways behind completely.

Scott's newfound passion for parenting comes as things are looking up for him after he split with Kourtney in 2015, and has been enjoying a romance with Sofia Richie for over a year.

And despite Scott and Kourtney's rocky past, they're currently on good terms and are working hard to co-parent their brood, with the 40-year-old reality star even joining Scott and Sofia on their recent vacation for the sake of the children.

Kourtney told her mother Kris Jenner of the trip: ''He was gonna take them anyways. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them?

''Or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids.

''I know that we don't have to travel together and I don't think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward.

''I feel like we are doing out best to make everything feel super normal for the kids... So i think as long as we're all OK with it, I think it's really amazing to be able to all travel together.''