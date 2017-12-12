Scott Disick is reportedly filming is own reality show alongside girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The 34-year-old star was previously known for his role on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', but since splitting from his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - with whom he has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - he has become less featured in the E! programme.

But now, it has been reported he is planning a brand new reality show which will follow his life with his new beau Sofia, who is the 19-year-old daughter of musical legend Lionel Richie.

A source told The Sun Online: ''He's been desperate to get something in the pipeline again, and he knows it has to be amazing to persuade TV bosses to give him a second chance.

''He pitched a show that would capture his relationship dramas with Sofia - and their very glitzy life!''

Scott had previously tried to launch a property show entitled 'Royally Flipped', but it was axed before it even aired, and he is now pursuing a new route with his exciting new relationship.

The source continued: ''With the previous show, he tried to interest viewers with his 'brand' and show off his entrepreneurial side - but it turns out people are only interested in his party boy side and love watching his wild and very glamorous lifestyle.

''And everyone is fascinated by the new relationship with Sofia, who she is, the age gap and how it's all working out with Kourt, the kids, and of course everything to do with her - she's got a very famous sister and father.''

The hunk is said to be filming the pilot episode for the as yet untitled show, where he also serves as a producer.

The source said: ''Right now, he's making the pilot episodes - and he's the producer - he thinks this could be his big break, show everyone he's bankable so he's under a lot of pressure to get it right.''