Scott Disick felt himself being ''drawn further away from the family'' when the Kardashians got involved in his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star understands that everybody wants to be ''protective'' of their family but admits when they got involved, it made it difficult for him to get close to the family and instead it pushed him away.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the family's E! reality show, he said: ''Everybody wants to be protective of their family. But I think sometimes when people get too caught up when it's, like, a negative protection and not always being there with the positive ... then I think everybody kind of feels, like, attacked. Listen, no matter what you say to somebody, when there's something happening in their life, it's not actually going to be taken in. Like, I know back in the day when your mom or Khloe would get involved with me and Kourtney's stuff, it would only draw us farther away from the family. It never pulled anybody in and made people feel more comforted.''