Scott Disick is ''fed up of his own stupid behaviour''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star went on a bit of a downward spiral after he split from his partner of nearly a decade, Kourtney Kardashian, but he is ''feeling better'' now.

A source told People magazine: ''He's been feeling better. He's been really good. He was just in Vegas and didn't drink.

''When he felt like he was about to slip, he would call friends who talked him off the edge. He was definitely spiraling for a while, but he got fed up with himself and was over his own stupid behaviour.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Scott feels the need to go partying again every time he is ''rejected'' by Kourtney.

An insider shared: ''Every time that he feels rejected by Kourtney, he behaves like this. It's his excuse to party again.

''She just can't believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her. She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It's obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm.''

Whilst another source added: ''Kourtney is still not happy with Scott, but that's not the focus for her. She wants the kids to have the best relationship with their dad so that's her focus.''