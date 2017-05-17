Scott Disick reportedly enjoyed a ''real date'' with Bella Thorne on Monday (15.05.17).

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - is believed to have enjoyed a romantic evening with the 19-year-old actress at the popular Los Angeles hotspot Catch, before they ventured on to The Peppermint Club.

A source said: ''It was a real date.''

The 'Perfect High' actress and the party-loving reality TV star danced together and were spotted ''getting cosy'' throughout the night, with Scott said to have behaved like a ''total gentleman'' throughout.

The source told PEOPLE: ''They were dancing together and getting cosy, but he was a total gentleman.''

On the other hand, another insider has claimed that the evening was ''just a fun night out'' and that nothing serious will come from their date.

The source said: ''It was just a fun night out. This isn't going to be some long-term relationship.

''[They] run in the same circles and have met before.''

News of Scott's date comes shortly after he admitted to being a ''sex addict''.

The 33-year-old star confessed to being addicted to love-making during a candid conversation with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and his ex.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott said: ''I'm a sex addict. I'm a f***ed up, horrible sex addict.''

Scott acknowledged his problem after he angered the Kardashians by bringing another woman with him on a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year.

Kourtney confronted Scott about the decision, calling his behaviour ''disrespectful''.

She said: ''On a family vacation, don't you think it's inappropriate and disrespectful?

''To me, to your kids and to all my family? There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently it's not.''