Reality star Scott Disick reportedly enjoyed a ''real date'' with Bella Thorne as the celebrity duo dined together at Catch in Los Angeles.
Scott Disick reportedly enjoyed a ''real date'' with Bella Thorne on Monday (15.05.17).
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - is believed to have enjoyed a romantic evening with the 19-year-old actress at the popular Los Angeles hotspot Catch, before they ventured on to The Peppermint Club.
A source said: ''It was a real date.''
The 'Perfect High' actress and the party-loving reality TV star danced together and were spotted ''getting cosy'' throughout the night, with Scott said to have behaved like a ''total gentleman'' throughout.
The source told PEOPLE: ''They were dancing together and getting cosy, but he was a total gentleman.''
On the other hand, another insider has claimed that the evening was ''just a fun night out'' and that nothing serious will come from their date.
The source said: ''It was just a fun night out. This isn't going to be some long-term relationship.
''[They] run in the same circles and have met before.''
News of Scott's date comes shortly after he admitted to being a ''sex addict''.
The 33-year-old star confessed to being addicted to love-making during a candid conversation with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and his ex.
Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott said: ''I'm a sex addict. I'm a f***ed up, horrible sex addict.''
Scott acknowledged his problem after he angered the Kardashians by bringing another woman with him on a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year.
Kourtney confronted Scott about the decision, calling his behaviour ''disrespectful''.
She said: ''On a family vacation, don't you think it's inappropriate and disrespectful?
''To me, to your kids and to all my family? There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently it's not.''
Charlie Hunnam wants to play the British spy.
The lands of Westeros and beyond will live on.
Fans should enjoy what the new season has to offer.
The superstar tweeted his love for his mum on Mother's Day last Sunday