Scott Disick has been spotted cuddling up to Sofia Richie.

The 34-year-old reality TV star - who has three children with former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has been enjoying himself in Cannes, France with a bevy of beauties over the past week and Sofia, 18, is the latest.

According to TMZ, Scott was ''super flirty, as he lifted and carted Sofia around'' a yacht.

Also on the yacht was his ex, Chloe Bartoli, who has worked as a stylist for Sofia.

Scott's fun on the boat with Sofia comes just after his former fling Bella Thorne, 19, revealed she was thrilled to have ditched him in Cannes.

The 19-year-old actress flew to France with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star but was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend Chloe just hours after he was photographed cuddling up to Bella by the pool.

After returning to the US, Bella wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''

Bella and Scott had appeared to be smitten with each other while hanging out at their hotel, with one witness saying: ''Scott let Bella push him in the pool. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet. He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, Bella claimed she left Scott at one point to go to a scheduled event and whilst she was away, she saw photos of the 34-year-old television personality with his Chloe.