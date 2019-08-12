Scott Disick built an ''extravagant'' playhouse for his children.

The 36-year-old reality star has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and in Sunday's (11.08.19) episode of his new reality show 'Flip It Like Disick', he took on the task of making them his own wooden ''guest house'' in his backyard.

Speaking to Kourtney in the episode, he said: ''I'm here for a little bit of business. I wanted to build the kids this guest house.''

And when the 40-year-old star questioned him, he confirmed: ''A guest house for the kids. Like a tree house, but more luxurious. But cool [and] modern, with nice fixtures and hardwood floors.

''I'm gonna try to build the most extravagant kids' playhouse you've ever seen.''

Scott took inspiration from a building he saw in Mexico, which used a variety of woods to create a single structure, and the final product included large windows and double doors at the front to enter.

In a confessional, Scott - who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie - said: ''I couldn't be happier with the kids' playhouse. I mean, everything came out great. I think it came really close to the Baja beach house that I was trying to mimic.''

Meanwhile, a recent teaser for the episode showed Scott discussing fatherhood with Kourtney, when he confessed he found parenting ''really difficult at first''.

He told her: ''I never thought I would have kids at such an early age, but I did and it's been a real blessing 'cause I get to be the cool dad now. It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. I feel pretty confident that I'm able to now, and it's great.''