Scott Disick has secured his own reality TV show based on selling and buying houses.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has decided to branch out on his own by launching a programme based on him buying and selling properties.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he said: ''It will probably come out next year, and it's basically about me doing things that I'm interested in, which is buying and selling properties. I guess it's cool that people will be able to see something that's a little bit different, and it's cool for me because it's something I'm passionate about.''
Scott is certainly no stranger to the cameras as he's appeared on his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's family show since its launch in 2007 and, although he's still close with them, he doesn't feature on the series as much now they're separated.
The 35-year-old businessman - who has three children; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with Kourtney - is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie.
However, the pair haven't had to easiest of times as the 19-year-old model reportedly dumped him earlier this year after photographs of him with other women emerged.
A source said at the time: ''Scott was really shocked when Sofia split up with him, presumed it was just another row and that it would just take a little begging and cajoling to win her around again - but now he's panicking that it really is over.
''When Kourtney [Kardashian, his ex and mother of his three children] would break up with him, he'd be in the dog house for a week and they'd be back on.
''He thought it would be the same with Sofia - that he could charm her and she'd forgive him. But so far, it's not working. He's been non stop calling her, sending her messages and begging her to meet him - so far she's just not interested. Everyone thinks he'll win her over - but she's taken her things and moved out of his house.''
The couple managed to patch up their differences a few weeks later.
