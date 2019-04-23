Scott Disick hopes his new television show will ''entertain and inspire'' people.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star will front a brand new programme about property development titled 'Flip It Like Disick', with it set to feature interior designer Willa Ford, his business partner Benny Luciano, contractor Miki Moor and assistant Lindsay Diamond.

He said: ''I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes. E! has never had a show like this before. It's a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.''

Whilst Amy Introcaso-Davis, E! Executive Vice President of Development and Production, added in a statement: ''Scott Disick is funny, unpredictable and unfiltered. Fans of Scott on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will get to see another side of him in Flip It Like Disick, as an entrepreneur and design guru, leading his talented and opinionated team through difficult design challenges that result in astonishing reveals.''

'Flip It Like Disick' - which will have eight one hour long episodes - will air in the summer on E! It is being produced by STXtelevision alongside Tower 2 Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Scott will serve as an executive producer as well as 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' matriarch Kris Jenner andRyan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg and Lori Gordon.