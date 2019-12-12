Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ''so committed to one another''.

The 36-year-old reality star has been romancing the model, 21, for over two years, and it has now been claimed that the former party animal has ''grown up a lot'' in the past few years and is now ready to settle down with Sofia, although neither of them have spoken about marriage yet.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Right now, Scott and Sofia aren't thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it's not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere. Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - was also recently reported to be looking to form a ''close bond'' with Sofia's famous father Lionel Richie, because he ''recognises the importance'' of family.

A separate source added earlier this month: ''Since Scott is a father himself, he recognises the importance of a close bond with his children and would never want to harm the relationship between Lionel and Sofia, especially because Scott's parents have both passed away. He values family above all else and will always look to build a bond with Sofia and her family, and would never want to detract from it.''

It was also said at the time that the 70-year-old 'Hello' hitmaker ''worries about his daughter like any father'', but has ''come to see that Scott is a positive influence'' on Sofia, so is happy with their ongoing romance.

But back in October 2017 when the pair first began dating, Lionel admitted he was ''scared to death'' of the relationship.

He said: ''Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on. I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?''