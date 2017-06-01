The Kardashian family is reportedly ''worried'' about Scott Disick.

The 34-year-old television personality - who has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has been spotted cosying up to a bevy of babes including 18-year-old Sofia Richie and 19-year-old Bella Thorne, and his actions are now reportedly causing concern amongst the famous family.

A source said: ''[The Kardashian family] want Scott to get better. None of the Kardashians look at him with hate. He's clearly not happy and needs to address that and that's why he's getting so wrecked. He's got to learn to love himself to stop this spiral.

''He hasn't had a setback like this in two years. Everyone is worried.''

The insider also claimed Scott - who has also been spotted with his former flames Chloe Bartoli in recent weeks - has been ''lost'' since 38-year-old Kourtney has been romancing former boxer Younes Bendjima, and ''needs to figure out'' what to do next.

They added to People magazine: ''He's been scarily f***ed up. He needs to figure out what his next steps in life are. He's just lost.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney is believed to have banned Scott - whom she split with in 2015 following almost a decade of on/off dating - from seeing his brood until he cleans up his act.

A source claimed: ''Scott hasn't seen the kids for weeks. Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won't let him see the kids unless he shapes up.

''She just can't believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her. She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It's obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won't come near the kids.''