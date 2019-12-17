'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson has blasted cinema release dates, saying they are the ''enemy of art''.
Cinema release date schedules are ''the enemy of art'', according to 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson.
The 53-year-old filmmaker - who helmed the 2016 Marvel movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch - has taken to Twitter to bemoan the negative influence of movie release dates, suggesting they squeeze creativity.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Studio release dates are the enemy of art.''
The tweet prompted one follower to reply: ''Does that mean you're not satisfied with the release date for Doctor Strange 2 and would want it to be moved back?
''Because, I would like to think a 5 year wait was good enough for the sequel and could've given you enough time to plan it. At least, from my honest perspective. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealed he fears Marvel achieving a ''monopoly'' of the movie industry.
The London-born actor actor - who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - waded into the debate about the film studio, calling for more support for ''auteur film-makers''.
Cumberbatch - who has also starred in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - explained: ''I know there's been a lot of debate recently with these very fine film-makers coming to the fore saying that these film franchises are taking over everything ... and I agree, you know. We don't want one king to rule it all and have a kind of monopoly.
''We should really look into continuing to support auteur film-makers at every level.''
