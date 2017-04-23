Scott Baio has paid tribute to Erin Moran.

The 56-year-old actor's former 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi' co-star - who Scott also dated - was found dead in the trailer she shared with her husband and mother-in-law in Corydon, Indiana, over the weekend, and Scott took to Facebook to remember her.

He wrote: ''May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin (sic).''

Scott also tweeted: ''My sincere condolences. #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily (sic).''

Scott played Charles 'Chachi' Arcola opposite Erin as Joanie Cunningham in 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi'.

Meanwhile, it was been claimed that Erin, 56, had become reclusive in recent months.

David Holt, who lived near the actress and her family, told PEOPLE: ''I used to see her all the time, walking up to get the mail or just out for a stroll. She always waved or stopped to say hello. But I hadn't seen her for a couple of months. She kind of hibernated at the end. It's so sad. She was a good person.''

Erin married Walmart employee Steve Fleischmann in 1993 and the couple moved into his mother's trailer in 2011.

Erin's publicist explained in 2012: ''Erin and her husband did in fact move in with her ailing mother-in-law over a year ago. They are helping take care of her, as any loving family would do.''

Before they moved to Indiana, TMZ obtained documents showing that her home in Palmdale, California, had been foreclosed on.