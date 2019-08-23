Scooter Braun has shown his support for Taylor Swift's new album 'Lover'.

Taylor claimed she was left feeling ''grossed out'' when she discovered Scooter - whom she has previously accused of ''bullying'' her - had purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott Borchetta, but after the release of her latest record on Friday (23.08.19), he took to Twitter to praise her.

Scooter wrote: ''Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats (sic).''

In the Big Machine deal, Scooter acquired Taylor's entire back catalogue of master recordings but she claimed she was not informed of the deal before the news went public, and said she was never given the chance to buy her own music from Scott.

In a Tumblr post after news of the sale broke, Taylor wrote: ''Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years.

Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

''Sad and grossed out, Taylor.''

Meanwhile, the star has recently revealed that she her contract will allow her to record her old music from November 2020.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America', Taylor said: ''It's something I've very excited about. My contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again.

''I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. It's next year, it's right around the corner. I'm gonna be busy. I'm really excited.''