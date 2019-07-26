Scooter Braun says Taylor Swift was ''kind'' to him when they first met.

The 38-year-old entertainment manager recently purchased Big Machine records - which Taylor was signed to from 2005 to 2018 - from Scott Borchetta for a reported $300 million, and with it acquired the 'ME!' hitmaker's master recordings.

Following the news, 29-year-old Taylor - who has previously accused Scooter of ''bullying'' her - posted a lengthy statement in which she said she felt ''grossed out'' by the business deal, and insisted she never got a chance to buy her master recordings herself.

However, Scooter has insisted that when he first met Taylor - when his client Justin Bieber supported her on her 'Fearless' tour - they got on well and says one of the reasons he wanted to buy Big Machine was because he was so impressed by the people there.

He told Billboard: ''Our [Scooter and Scott's] stories were similar. Everyone at Big Machine -- Taylor was kind, Scott was kind -- everyone was kind to me and Justin when we were doing that show, and you don't forget those things. I never forgot that, and we started a friendship.''

Both Scott and Scooter declined to discuss Taylor's comments when they spoke to the magazine about how the $300 million deal came about.

Scott said: ''There was a conversation a few years back and it never really got off the ground, but it was fascinating to me even then. There were a lot of things we would throw back and forth - we ended up doing something together with Rascal Flatts and Justin Bieber - and then it got very serious last fall.''

It was previously claimed that Scooter was open to having a private conversation with Taylor, but wouldn't be commenting on the feud publicly.

A source said: ''Scooter is open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down. He reposted some messages of support on his Instagram Stories, but he has no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been. This is between Scooter and Taylor, not the world.''