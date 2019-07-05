Scooter Braun insists he's ''good'' following his Taylor Swift feud.

The 38-year-old entertainment manager recently purchased Big Machine records - which Taylor was signed to from 2005 to 2018 - from Scott Borchetta for a reported $300 million, and with it acquired the 'ME!' hitmaker's back catalogue of master recordings.

Following the news, 29-year-old Taylor - who has previously accused Scooter of ''bullying'' her - posted a lengthy statement in which she said she felt ''grossed out'' by the business deal, and insisted she never got a chance to buy her master recordings herself.

Since her post, several celebrity pals of both parties have jumped to the defence of both Scooter and Taylor, and Scooter has now said he's doing okay in the wake of the drama.

When one fan wrote on Instagram on Thursday (04.07.19) to tell him to ''ignore the trolls'' and to remind him he is ''loved'', he replied: ''I'm good. Thanks.''

Scooter also responded to a few negative comments, but chose to stay calm and reply with kind messages.

Responding to a message that read ''F**K YOU'', he wrote: ''Bless you.''

And when another critic said: ''I hope you get the karma you deserve,'' he responded: ''Me too. Thank you. Have a good one.''

The news comes after it was claimed Scooter - who manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande - was open to having a private conversation with Taylor, but wouldn't be commenting on the feud publicly.

A source said: ''Scooter is open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down. He reposted some messages of support on his Instagram Stories, but he has no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been. This is between Scooter and Taylor, not the world.''

So far, the likes of Taylor's 'ME!' collaborator Brendon Urie, Halsey, and Cara Delevingne have publicly shared messages of support for Taylor, whilst Nicki Minaj, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have all reportedly stopped following Scooter on social media since the row broke out.

Ariana Grande originally posted a message of support for Scooter on her Instagram Story but later deleted the post, while Justin Bieber, has publicly defended him.

Demi Lovato also spoke in his defence, and has since announced she is taking a break from social media.