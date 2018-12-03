Scooter Braun has become a father for the third time.

The 37-year-old music executive - who manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande - and his wife Yael Cohen welcomed daughter Hart Violet into the world on Saturday (01.12.18), with the tot arriving eight days past her due date.

Yael shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn - who had a purple heart emoji covering her face - and wrote: ''We're so in love. Hart Violet Braun [heart emoji] (sic)''

Scooter then shared the same post and added his own longer caption.

He posted: ''She came on her own schedule and her own time. Saturday morning (8 days late) we became 5.... and we wouldn't want it any other way. Welcome to the party Hart Violet Braun! Daddy will always be here! And mommy... Mommy is a rockstar!! We love you! #sheownsme.(sic)''

Scooter revealed on his birthday in June that he was going to be a father again.

He shared a photo of himself, his wife and two sons Jagger, three, and Levi, two, blowing out the candles on his cake.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Came in to the kitchen this morning around 11 am after running out real quick to see the boys just staring at a cake. Just STARING! lol.

''Then Jagger sees me and says ''happy birthday Dad. Let's eat this cake.'' They had been staring at it for an hour. We ate it. (sic)''

He then immediately uploaded a second photograph of his family crowded around his wife's bare baby bump and he captioned it: ''But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish... OUR wish... #anotherone @yael (sic)''

Yael, 31, also shared the news with her followers but treated them to a different view as she uploaded a photograph of her clutching her baby bump in a bikini.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday my love, let's have another baby to celebrate.''