Scooter Braun thinks Demi Lovato is ''special''.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur - who manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande - was initially reluctant to sign the brunette beauty, but Scooter quickly changed his mind following a face-to-face meeting with Demi.

Speaking to Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, Scooter shared: ''I said I'll take the meeting, but I'm not going to do this, we have too much going on. And I met her and I said, 'I have to do this. She's special. I want to do it'.

''I told her I need to speak to the two big solo females we represent because I want to make sure they are OK with this.''

The two artists Scooter discussed signing Demi with were Tori Kelly and Ariana.

Tori had no issues with him signing Demi, but Ariana decided to meet with the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker in order to discuss the deal.

He explained: ''Demi and Ariana went for coffee, and Ariana called me and said, 'You have to do this. I want her with us. She's in our family. She'll be protected, she's my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her'.

''And I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today's music industry.''

Demi signed with Scooter in 2019, and she announced the news via her Instagram account.

The pop star - who has battled drug and alcohol addictions during her life - wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!! (sic)''