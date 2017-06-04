Scooter Braun gave a moving speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04.06.17).

The 35-year-old talent manager helped organise the concert which was held at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city in order to raise money for the victims of the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Scooter - who manages the 23-year-old musician - told crowds: ''Myself and all of us around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action. Last night, this nation was challenged, and you had a decision to make whether to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful. You looked fear in the face and said, 'No. This is Manchester...' Manchester, your bravery is our hope.''

He then took a moment to mention a 15-year-old victim named Adam whom he had met at Manchester Children's Hospital alongside the 'Problem' hitmaker.

Sharing Adam's message with the audience, Scooter said: ''He said Scooter, make sure you tell them, 'Don't go forward in anger. Love spreads.' Adam, if you're watching, you're our hero tonight.''

Scooter - who also manages Justin Bieber, who also took to the stage at the event - ended his powerful message by ensuring fans that ''hatred will never win''.

He said: ''Evil will test us. It will show its face again. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, will will be great and we will honour our children. We owe it to them to be brave... Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day we all stood with Manchester.''

The benefit concert saw Ariana Grande take to the stage alongside Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix with the net profits being donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.