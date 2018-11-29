Scooter Braun has defended Pete Davidson in reaction to the abuse he's received from Ariana Grande fans.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur - who represents Ariana - has leapt to the defence of the singer's former fiance, who returned to Instagram on Wednesday (28.11.18) to promote his new movie and his post was inundated with mean-spirited replies from Ariana's fans.

Scooter subsequently urged the fans to ''stop the bulls**t''.

He added: ''It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.''

Ariana, 25, and Pete started dating in May and announced their engagement in June.

But the high-profile duo ended their romance last month and Ariana recently admitted that the last 12 months of her life had been ''challenging''.

The brunette beauty - whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September - wrote to her fans on Twitter: ''i love y'all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything

''what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i'm embracing all of it. i'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she's growing n she's grateful. (sic)''

Prior to that, Ariana told a fan on social media that therapy had saved her life ''so many times''.

One fan wrote: ''who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who has suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder since a suicide attack at her concert in Manchester, England, in 2017 - responded: ''lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible. (sic)''