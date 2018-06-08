Kanye West is working with Scooter Braun again after recently insisting he didn't need a manager anymore - but it is expected to be a more relaxed partnership.
The 41-year-old rapper parted ways with the music mogul - whose clients include the likes of Ariana Grande - in April after two years, but now Braun has confirmed the pair have come to an agreement.
Speaking to Variety, he revealed: ''He's my friend and I'm his advisor. He's always hated the word manager and we get along because I hate the word manager, because that's not what I do.
''I don't manage artist, I partner with them. If an artist tells me, 'You work for me, you're my manager', I tell them 'F**k off we're done.' ''
Braun, 36, cleared up any confusion, explaining that he's back in almost the ''same role'' he was previously, but they've switched the terminology to better suit their working relationship.
He added: ''We still work together and I'm kind of in the same role, but I'm more of an advisor. It was more about wording than anything.''
Meanwhile, Braun has also given an updated on one of his other partners Justin Bieber, and admitted he is trying to convince him to get back in the studio to work on the follow-up to 2015 album 'Purpose'.
However, it could be a little while, as he said: ''He's really just growing up. He's found God, he's found his humanity, he's walking around without security because he's fighting for normalcy ... he's being a human.
''I think what's next for him is a lot of growth, I'm sure he's going to make another great album, we announced an animated movie that he's going to voice and produce, but I think he's figuring it out.''
