Scoot McNairy wants all movies to be made in the style of Quentin Tarantino.

The 41-year-old actor, who plays Bob Gilbert in the upcoming drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', thinks the director's recent film ''definitely stands alone'' and insisted he had a ''fascinating'' experience on set.

In an interview with Collider, he said: ''All of Quentin's movies, I feel, are so different, in so many ways, but they're all so great because they're done by such a great filmmaker. I think this one definitely stands alone, within his expertise of making movies.

''Honestly, the experience on set was so great and so fascinating to me that what I got most out of it was the time that I was able to spend there, working with all them, and working with this tight-knit crew. It was just great.

''I wish all movies were made the way that Quentin makes them. There's a certain spirit on set, where everybody there wants to be there and is excited to be there, and they love what they're doing, and they're excited about the project.''

The 'Godless' star went on to further praise the director for his ''organic, raw'' work and insisted he'd never ''been on a set like that'' before.

He said: ''That's just really contagious. Also, his process and the way that he does it, I've never been on a set like that in my life.

''It feels like you're making movies from the 1930's. It the organic, raw, way of making films, where everything is in camera. He doesn't even have a monitor. He just stares at you, next to the camera. It's fascinating.''