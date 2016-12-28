Khloé Kardashian has been crowned the ''fittest celebrity'' of 2017.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star works out religiously five times a week in order to keep her body and mind healthy, and it's certainly paid off as she has swiped the winning title in heat magazine's Fit List for next year.

Fit List 2017 judge Dalton Wong told the magazine: ''Khloé hasn't tried to fit the norm of what other girls or other people think she should look like.

''She exercises her legs to embrace them, not to make them really small. She is doing everything that I would tell my daughters to do: love what you were made with and don't conform to looking a certain size.''

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' winner Scarlett Moffatt - who lost a staggering 42lbs this year after doctors warned her she was at risk of diabetes - was nipping at the 34-year-old star's heels but trailed behind in second place.

Nicole Scherzinger claimed third place, while Caroline Flack, Davina Mccall and Charlotte Crosby wormed their way onto the list, taking fourth, fifth and sixth.

American plus-size model Ashley Graham - who is proud to embrace her curves - secured the seventh position, while Britney Spears came in at eighth.

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima fell to the bottom of the list in ninth place, while Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill concluded the Top 10.

The heat Fit List was compiled by a panel of industry experts as they scrutinised the celebrities' workouts, their approach to nutrition and their attitude to their bodies to bring you the fittest, most fabulous famous women around the world.

For the Top 30 Fit List, visit: http://lifestyle.one/heat/

The Top 10 Fit List 2017 is as follows;

1 - Khloé Kardashian

2 - Scarlett Moffatt

3 - Nicole Scherzinger

4 - Caroline Flack

5 - Davina McCall

6 - Charlotte Crosby

7 - Ashley Graham

8 - Britney Spears

9 - Adriana Lima

10 - Jessica Ennis-Hill