Scarlett Johansson is ''very excited'' for 'Black Widow'.

The 34-year-old actress - who plays the international spy and assassin Natasha Romanoff and superhero in the hotly-anticipated movie - is thrilled to be donning the costume again but admits it has been hard talking about the film because she doesn't want to give any secrets away.

She told E! News: ''I'm very excited about it, and I have to say, I was nervous coming here because we're in the middle of shooting right now, so it's not a time that you could ever share anything with anybody on any side of the movie, particularly in this universe, where everything is just so huge and the pressure's on. But I'm really, really proud of what we showed today.''

The 'Black Widow' movie has been handed a May 1, 2020 release date and Johansson can't wait ''for fans to see the flawed side'' of her character.

She added: ''I get to play Natasha as a fully realised woman and in all of her many facets, I'm excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her, and I'm looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger so you guys will be seeing more of that.''

Whilst director Cate Shortland shared: ''I think that's what drew me to the story, she's got so many secrets, she's got so much vulnerability and I think that's what makes her such a great heroine. In this film we get to understand her past and put the pieces of herself together and come out a whole person.''