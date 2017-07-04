Scarlett Johansson has hinted at an emotional reunion between Black Widow and The Hulk in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The two Marvel Cinematic Universe characters have had an ongoing relationship, but at the end of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, was seen flying away without saying goodbye to the spy.

Now, the 32-year-old actress has revealed the two characters are to meet again in the upcoming blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Scarlett - who filed for a divorce from her husband Romain Dauriac earlier this year - told The Actor's Studio: ''I just finished 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The first one.

''My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo's character. I had such devastation that day. I don't know why. I was so devastated.

''It was something about this character that Mark plays and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn't or there's - and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time.''

Meanwhile, Scarlett's 'Avengers' co-star Robert Downey Jr recently admitted he will stop playing Iron Man when it becomes ''embarrassing''.

The Hollywood star, who has been playing the superhero since 2008, explained: ''Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base.

''I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go to do it one more time.

''I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing.''