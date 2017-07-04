Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has teased an emotional reunion between her character Black Widow and The Hulk in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
Scarlett Johansson has hinted at an emotional reunion between Black Widow and The Hulk in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
The two Marvel Cinematic Universe characters have had an ongoing relationship, but at the end of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, was seen flying away without saying goodbye to the spy.
Now, the 32-year-old actress has revealed the two characters are to meet again in the upcoming blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
Scarlett - who filed for a divorce from her husband Romain Dauriac earlier this year - told The Actor's Studio: ''I just finished 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The first one.
''My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo's character. I had such devastation that day. I don't know why. I was so devastated.
''It was something about this character that Mark plays and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn't or there's - and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time.''
Meanwhile, Scarlett's 'Avengers' co-star Robert Downey Jr recently admitted he will stop playing Iron Man when it becomes ''embarrassing''.
The Hollywood star, who has been playing the superhero since 2008, explained: ''Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base.
''I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go to do it one more time.
''I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing.''
The festival might be over but there's still plenty of performances to watch on catch-up that you might've missed.
So that's the Trent Reznor cameo we've been waiting for in 'Twin Peaks'.
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...