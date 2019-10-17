Scarlett Johansson was ''surprised'' when her fiancé Colin Jost proposed.

The 34-year-old actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' writer got engaged in May after two years of dating, and Scarlett has now admitted she hadn't been expecting her beau to get down on one knee.

Recalling the ''beautiful moment'' during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Marriage Story' star gushed: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''

Scarlett - who has five-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac - didn't go into detail about how Colin, 37, proposed, but did say he ''killed it'', and hinted that the 'Weekend Update' host took a ''James Bond'' approach to his proposal.

Meanwhile, Colin recently said he was ''scared'' of marriage before meeting the 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who was also previously married to Ryan Reynolds - as he didn't want to commit to the wrong person.

He said: ''I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it ... What could go wrong?' Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it ... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'''

The pair have been dating for over two years, and it was reported in February they were discussing tying the knot.

A source said at the time: ''Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they're out.''