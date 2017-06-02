Scarlett Johansson thinks it's still considered ''taboo'' for women to talk about their sex lives.

The 32-year-old actress has hit out at the double standard women face in regards to their attitudes towards sex, arguing females are unfairly labelled ''loose'' for simply admitting they enjoy love-making.

The blonde beauty said: ''When women talk about enjoying sex, it's almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut.

''You have no morals, and you're seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can't be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.''

Scarlett - who has a two-year-old daughter, Rose, with her estranged husband Romain Dauriac - has also been vocal in her support for Planned Parenthood.

The not-for-profit organisation provides reproductive healthcare to women around the world - and Scarlett feels it's time to remove the ''stigma'' surrounding the issue of reproductive rights.

Speaking to the July issue of America's Cosmopolitan magazine, the 'Ghost in the Shell' actress explained: ''There's no reason we shouldn't be talking about our reproductive rights.

''They're something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There's nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it's private and it's your body, but we should take the stigma away.''

Scarlett has admitted that being outspoken about such emotive issues risks losing her some long-time fans.

But the Hollywood star feels it's important to make her voice heard, and she hopes her daughter will one day follow in her footsteps.

Scarlett said: ''Whenever you speak publicly, it's always a risk, right? Maybe you'll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful.

''I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it's a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury.''