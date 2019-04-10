Scarlett Johansson has slammed paparazzi as ''criminal stalkers'', afters he was hounded in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress hit out at paparazzi on Tuesday (09.04.19) after her car - which she was not driving - was followed by ''five cars full of men'' after a taping of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' the day before.

Scarlett when to the LAPD after the incident - which she described as ''dangerous'' - but no action was taken after the actress made it home safely, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star slammed the photographers for risking lives in order to stalk her and her family - including five-year-old daughter Rose - and hit out at the government for continuing to allow paparazzi to ''legally'' follow her.

She said: ''[I was followed by] five cars full of men with blacked-out windows who were running red lights and putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk so they could follow me to find out where I was staying and subsequently stalk me and my young daughter for the duration of my stay ... All of this is perfectly legal.

''I felt it was my duty as a concerned citizen who was being pursued dangerously and stalked to go to the local precinct and seek guidance there.''

Scarlett went on to say that paparazzi are not different to other ''stalkers'' who pursue ''women across the US'', and even claimed their actions would lead to more deaths such as the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997.

In her statement, the beauty added: ''Women across the US are stalked, harassed and frightened and a universal law to address stalking must be at the forefront of law enforcement conversations. Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it's just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana.''