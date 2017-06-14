Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost were reportedly spotted getting ''cosy'' on a recent night out in New York City.

The Hollywood actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' star were seen dining together at The East Pole in Manhattan on Saturday (10.06.17), and their rumoured romance is seemingly progressing smoothly.

A source told Us Weekly: ''They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cosy. They were really chill and super nice.''

Scarlett, 32, split from her husband Romain Dauriac last year and was first linked to Colin in May.

The duo were said to have kissed at a 'Saturday Night Live' after-party last month, when Scarlett hit it off with the handsome actor at the Rockefeller Center.

An eyewitness said at the time: ''Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the 'Saturday Night Live' season finale party at 30 Rock ... They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.

''They were at the bar in front of everyone ... they made out at least twice ... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.''

Meanwhile, Scarlett - who was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 - previously revealed she doesn't consider monogamy to be ''natural''.

She said: ''I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea. And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing.''

But Scarlett admitted that being faithful to one partner over a prolonged period of time requires a lot of ''work''.

She reflected: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.''