Scarlett Johansson has responded to criticism over her controversial comments and suggested her ''integrity'' can ''rub people the wrong way''.
Scarlett Johansson thinks her ''integrity'' can ''rub people the wrong way''.
The 35-year-old star received a lot of backlash for accepting the part of a transgender man in upcoming movie 'Rub & Tug' - which she exited due to public outrage - and now she has insisted she has no plans to ''temper'' herself after insisting at the time she should be ''allowed to play any person, tree or animal''.
Scarlett - who admitted she ''mishandled the situation'' - told Vanity Fair magazine: ''I'm not a politician, and I can't lie about the way I feel about things. I don't have that. It's just not a part of my personality.
''I don't want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can't live that way. It's just not me. And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it's going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way. And that's kind of par for the course, I guess.''
The 'Marriage Story' actress also addressed her defence of filmmaker and collaborator Woody Allen, 83, who has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.
She said: ''Even though there's moments where I feel maybe more vulnerable because I've spoken my own opinion about something, my own truth and experience about it -- and I know that it might be picked apart in some way, people might have a visceral reaction to it - I think it's dangerous to temper how you represent yourself, because you're afraid of that kind of response.
''That, to me, doesn't seem very progressive at all. That seems scary.''
Scarlett has previously sought to clarify her comments regarding her role in 'Rub & Tug', and claimed she was taken out of context.
She explained: ''The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art.
''I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn't come across that way.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...