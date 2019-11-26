Scarlett Johansson thinks her ''integrity'' can ''rub people the wrong way''.

The 35-year-old star received a lot of backlash for accepting the part of a transgender man in upcoming movie 'Rub & Tug' - which she exited due to public outrage - and now she has insisted she has no plans to ''temper'' herself after insisting at the time she should be ''allowed to play any person, tree or animal''.

Scarlett - who admitted she ''mishandled the situation'' - told Vanity Fair magazine: ''I'm not a politician, and I can't lie about the way I feel about things. I don't have that. It's just not a part of my personality.

''I don't want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can't live that way. It's just not me. And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it's going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way. And that's kind of par for the course, I guess.''

The 'Marriage Story' actress also addressed her defence of filmmaker and collaborator Woody Allen, 83, who has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

She said: ''Even though there's moments where I feel maybe more vulnerable because I've spoken my own opinion about something, my own truth and experience about it -- and I know that it might be picked apart in some way, people might have a visceral reaction to it - I think it's dangerous to temper how you represent yourself, because you're afraid of that kind of response.

''That, to me, doesn't seem very progressive at all. That seems scary.''

Scarlett has previously sought to clarify her comments regarding her role in 'Rub & Tug', and claimed she was taken out of context.

She explained: ''The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art.

''I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn't come across that way.''