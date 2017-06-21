Scarlett Johansson has been spotted enjoying a ''romantic'' dinner with her attorney, just weeks after she was rumoured to be dating comic Colin Jost.
The 'Ghost in the Shell' actress dined at New York restaurant Scalinatella over the weekend with lawyer Kevin Yorn and, according to onlookers, the evening looked like more than just a business discussion.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''They were touching. They were holding hands, but there was no kissing.''
Scarlett tucked into linguine alle vongole while her companion - who she was seen holding hands with outside the restaurant - enjoyed Dover sole.
Kevin's brother, Rick, is also Scarlett's manager.
The 32-year-old actress - who has daughter Rose, two, with estranged husband Romain Dauriac - was recently spotted getting close to comic Colin Jost at The East Pole in Manhattan earlier this month.
A source previously said: ''They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy. They were really chill and super nice.''
The duo were said to have kissed at a 'Saturday Night Live' after-party last month, when Scarlett hit it off with the handsome actor at the Rockefeller Center.
An eyewitness said at the time: ''Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the 'Saturday Night Live' season finale party at 30 Rock ... They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.
''They were at the bar in front of everyone ... they made out at least twice ... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.''
Meanwhile, Scarlett - who was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 - previously revealed she doesn't consider monogamy to be ''natural''.
She said: ''I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea. And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing.''
But Scarlett admitted that being faithful to one partner over a prolonged period of time requires a lot of ''work''.
She reflected: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.''
