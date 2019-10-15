Scarlett Johansson thinks an all-female Marvel movie would be ''explosive and unstoppable''.

The 34-year-old actress plays Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although her alter ego was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame' and she admits she has no idea what the future holds for her character, she is ''pushing'' for a full-female ensemble movie.

Scarlett - who first played Black Widow/Natasha Romanova in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' - told Variety: ''I don't know what my future is in that world.

''Obviously, it's a little more opaque for my character.

''But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it's explosive and unstoppable.

''So, yes, I'm pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I'm definitely one of them.''

And the 'Jojo Rabbit' star - whose standalone 'Black Widow' movie is currently in post-production - isn't the only MCU star who is keen for all of the ''powerful'' women to unite in one film.

Brie Larson and all of the actresses have approached Kevin Feige about making a female-focused story.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star appeared in the first female-led MCU movie when she played Carol Danvers in 'Captain Marvel' and she has revealed that she and her superhero alumni have spoken to Marvel Studios President Kevin, 46, about putting them all together in an ensemble blockbuster.

She said recently: ''I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen.''

Brie appeared as Captain Marvel with some of the other women in the comic book movies, such as Scarlett and Karen Gillan as Nebula in 'Avengers: Endgame', and she admitted it was one of her favourite shoots as her alter ego.

She said: ''It was just a great day. To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like almost this little bit of naughtiness because it's secret and none of us can talk about it - that it felt like we were a part of this coven working together for this goal. And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren't working together. It's kind of been this breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there are more female ensemble films.''

Brie is certain that the MCU will continue to push their female characters more and more.

She said: ''I don't know what kind of change that brings the MCU. But there's so many new characters that I love, as well, that I'm excited to see and it's hard to imagine now where we're at with those stories.''