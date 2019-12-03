Scarlett Johansson had a ''full blown panic attack'' over Thanksgiving dinner.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star was tasked with cooking the meal at this year's annual celebration for 13 people and admits it all got a bit too much for her.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''Honestly, I need like a full vacation from that Thanksgiving meal. I was struggling hardcore. I cooked the whole meal because my sister is very pregnant and normally I kind of co-cook the meal with her. I did it alone this year and I cooked for about twelve or thirteen people. It was a lot of people, it was very intense.''

Meanwhile, Scarlett previously revealed she is ''very happy and fulfilled'' in her personal life.

The 35-year-old actress - who is engaged to comedian Colin Jost and was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, with whom she has five-year-old daughter Rose - said: ''My ability to compartmentalise comes in handy when it's time for things like that. I'm certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life, but I'm also a sum of many parts, and able to access different parts of my story and how I got here. It's all valuable.''

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May after two years of dating, and the actress said she was ''surprised'' by the proposal.

She said: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''