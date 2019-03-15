Scarlett Johansson had to be ''cut out and resewed'' into her dress every time she needed to pee at a red carpet event.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star actress suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction shortly before she was due to step out in public so had to limit the amount she drank over the course of the evening to minimise her trips to the bathroom.

She told America's Vogue magazine: ''Right before I got on the red carpet, my entire dress split open and then every time I had to pee, I had to get cut out of the dress and resewed into it. So yeah, not a lot of fluids that night.''

The 34-year-old actress has seen a lot of ''bad'' tattoos featuring her 'Avengers' likeness of Black Widow and she's always baffled to find they look more like Jeremy Renner's character Hawkeye than her.

She said: ''I've definitely seen a lot of bad Avengers tattoos and for some reason, mine always look like my face looks more like Jeremy Renner than Jeremy Renner's face. I don't know why. I guess we look alike?''

Scarlett also confessed she'd happily share a second screen kiss with her 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' co-star Penelope Cruz.

Asked who she'd lock lips with again, she said: ''I would go round two with Penélope Cruz. Hey P.''

While Scarlett has seen some bad 'Avengers' tattoos, she herself has an inking in honour of the franchise which matches designs her co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy, Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) had of the Avengers symbol alongside the number six.

The inking marks them as the six original 'Avengers' - alongside Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), who chose not to get inked - and is there to serve as a reminder of their 10 year stint with Marvel.

Jeremy wrote on Instagram: ''Well team, we did it...? Thank you @joshualord for sharing ink with us all @avengers much love #eastsideink #bondedforlife @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth #chrisevans #scarjo #loveUall. (sic)''

The 47-year-old actor also shared a video of him getting a tattoo, captioning it: ''Brave man to allow all the @avengers the opportunity to ink. @joshualord what a killer day @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth#scarjo #chrisevans #avengersunited#eastsideink #hidethenerves. (sic)''