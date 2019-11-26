Scarlett Johansson used to ''romanticise'' marriage.

The 35-year-old actress has been married twice, once to Ryan Reynolds between 2008 and 2011, and once to Romain Dauriac - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Rose - from 2014 to 2017.

And she has now admitted she didn't ''understand'' marriage when she first tied the knot with 'Deadpool' star Ryan, who is now married to Blake Lively.

Scarlett said: ''The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticised it, I think, in a way.''

The 'Lucy' star is now engaged to Colin Jost, and has said she is now able to make ''more active choices'' about her love life, and has a greater desire to ''build a family'' than she did when she was younger.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she added: ''It's a different part of my life now. I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before.

''The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea.''

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May after two years of dating, and the actress recently said she was ''surprised'' by the proposal.

The 'Black Widow' star said: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''