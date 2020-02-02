Scarlett Johansson is pleased to be nominated twice for Best Actress at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

The 35-year-old actress has bagged two nominations at the glitzy award ceremony - which takes place on Sunday (02.02.20) - with one nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in 'Marriage Story', and one for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Jojo Rabbit'.

And the star couldn't be happier, as although she doesn't understand why she's bagged the double nomination for a second time - after previously being nominated twice in 2004 - she says the honour is ''working'' for her.

When asked why she thinks she has been given two nominations on the red carpet at the event in London, she said: ''I don't know, but I like it. It's working.''

Scarlett also spoke about her role in Noah Baumbach-helmed movie 'Marriage Story', which saw her film ''emotionally draining'' scenes alongside Adam Driver.

Asked about a particular scene in which her character has an argument with Adam, she said: ''It was really emotionally draining, because it took a couple of days to shoot. After the first day of shooting it you think 'Surely we've gotten basically everything we need', you know? The scene takes place in a very small apartment. But it was really very specifically choreographed and there were a lot of different specific angles that Noah saw or cut together in his mind, so it was tedious, but good. It was good, hard work, and to me when you keep doing something and you keep chipping away at it, all kinds of new stuff comes up and you make all these new discoveries.''

And Scarlett thinks people are attracted to the movie because the characters have a ''complicated'' relationship that audiences can relate to.

She said: ''Because it comes out of a lot of love, it's not just a film about vitriol and spewing hatred at somebody that you're disappointed with and angry at. So the feelings are so complicated and it comes out of a lot of love. And that's what's left between these two characters.''