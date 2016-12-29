Scarlett Johansson is the top grossing actor of 2016.

The 32-year-old actress' movies including 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Hail, Caesar' have brought in a total of $1.2 billion at the global box office, putting Scarlett amongst the most bankable stars in the world.

According to Forbes, Scarlett's 'Avengers' co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr were just behind her on the list, with $1.15 billion.

'Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie was fourth, followed by 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice' stars Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Reynolds, who stars in 'Deadpool', Felicity Jones for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and Margot's 'Suicide Squad' co-star Will Smith.

Meanwhile, Scarlett recently revealed what draws her to a film role.

She said: ''I look for projects with filmmakers who want to make things that give the audience a fresh experience.

''I've always been very competitive, and a part of that is pushing your boundaries - taking a risk, and being able to live with the loss that comes with taking a risk.''

The 'Captain America: Civil War' star also explained the rule she lives by when choosing her characters, which have included playing Kaa in the newest adaption of 'The Jungle Book' and the Black Widow in a number of Marvel movies.

She said: ''I've always had the same principle for choosing roles, which is to try and make movies that I would pay to see. As I get older that's meant different things.

''I've never been a superhero-comic fan exactly. I did 'Iron Man 2' because I loved what [the director Jon] Favreau did with 'Iron Man.' It spoke to me as someone who was not a fan of that genre, and I saw a future in building a character with Marvel.''