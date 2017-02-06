Scarlett Johansson lost her breast pump at the 2015 Oscars.

The 'Ghost in the Shell' star recalled how she temporarily misplaced the device which she had with her to help her feed her daughter Rose, now two, at the glittery showbiz bash when her close pals Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos accidentally took it.

She said: ''I had to bring my breast pump, because I was nursing and every ounce is like liquid gold. Somehow, Mark got ahold of my breast pump - in a bag with all the milk, ice packs in there, and s**t. He grabbed it out of my hand, but our cars got separated.

''Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, 'Wait a minute - is that Scarlett's breast pump? We've got to get it back!' because she knew how panicked I would be. We finally ended up at the same party three hours later, and Mark was like, 'I'm so sorry.'''

The 32-year-old actress - who has Rose with her husband Romain Dauriac - is glad to have a close set of girl friends that she can talk about anything with.

She added: ''I want to talk about what's happening with your vagina. I want to know why it hates you or whatever.

''I want to compare and contrast notes. I want to talk about sex and all that stuff.''

Scarlett was recently named the top-grossing actress of all time but she doesn't like to put too much weight on topping that list as it ''does not mean she's the highest paid'' across the board.

She told the March issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''Just because I'm the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I'm the highest paid. I've had to fight for everything that I have. It's such a fickle and political industry.

''Some people felt I should talk about my personal struggle in order to shed a spotlight on the greater issue. Maybe I'm being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It's always an uphill battle and fight. My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed - sexism is real.''