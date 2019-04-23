Scarlett Johansson has joked that she is going to ''sabotage'' Paul Rudd when he hosts 'Saturday Night Live'.

The Hollywood actress - who plays Black Widow alongside Paul's Ant-Man in 'Avengers: Endgame' - has quipped that she is going to use her contacts, including her boyfriend Colin Jost, the programme's head writer, to cause chaos when her 50-year-old co-star returns to front the late-night comedy sketch show on May 8.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she laughed: ''I've got connections. I'm gonna make sure that his time is really difficult, you guys.

''I'm gonna sabotage him. I'm gonna come in from the inside [so] he doesn't know what's coming.

She jokingly warned: ''I'm coming for you, Paul! Watch out!''

It will be the 'Clueless' star's fourth time hosting, whilst Scarlett has hosted five times previously.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress recently admitted that keeping the plot of 'Avengers: Endgame' secret was ''traumatising''.

The 'Ghost in the Shell' star readily admits it was ''stressful'' to not slip up and spill any spoilers about the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

She said: ''I am so excited to not have to keep these secrets anymore like I'm stressed out about it like it's traumatising.

''I literally will go home and lie awake at night and be like 'Am I good? Did I say anything? No we're good?'''

Chris Hemsworth - who plays Thor in the franchise - went on to explain that although cast members are only given parts of their scripts, they are able to read the full movie with ''lots of security'' around, however, he opted not to as he ''feels like a fan'' and wanted to watch the movie ''come together''.

He said: ''We only read out individual pieces of script - we could go and read the entire script if we wanted in a room with lots of security around and stuff. But I feel like a fan of the franchise ... so if you get to go to one of the premieres you see it all come together.''