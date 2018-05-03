Scarlett Johansson thinks the Black Widow deserves her own Marvel movie.

The 33-year-old actress stars as the fictional superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Scarlett has revealed she'd relish the opportunity to appear in a standalone movie.

Of her working relationship with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Scarlett told IGN: ''We're creatively really compatible. I think we both agree that the character is right for a standalone, it's just a case of timing at this point for both Marvel and myself.''

Scarlett has reprised the role of the Black Widow for 'Avengers: Infinity War', and she has frequently been linked with a standalone movie over the years.

The New York-born actress recently admitted she's relished playing the Black Widow - who is also known as Natasha Romanoff - over the last decade.

Scarlett shared: ''It's been an incredible opportunity for me to be able to continue to come back to a character that I love so much and be able to peel back the layers, so to speak, of a character that I think in many ways kind of reflects myself and reflects my own growth and my own challenges.

''I really feel it's been an incredible gift as an actor to be able to have that experience.

''It's such an unusual one. I don't think there are many other opportunities that you have like that in film, to be able to continuously come back to a character that's as complex as Natasha.

''And I really feel that I've had an incredible opportunity to play this iconic character that means so much to people, and I really have to thank the audiences for that because they embraced my portrayal of her from the beginning and allowed me to walk in Natasha's shoes and kick ass in them too. So it's been great.''