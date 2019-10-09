Scarlett Johansson is ''very happy and fulfilled'' in her ''personal life''.

The 34-year-old actress is engaged to comedian Colin Jost, and has said that whilst her personal life is going well, she has to ''compartmentalise'' her joy when it comes to her acting career, especially as she's currently promoting her new movie 'Marriage Story', which is about divorce.

Scarlett - who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, with whom she has five-year-old daughter Rose - said in an interview with Elle magazine: ''My ability to compartmentalise comes in handy when it's time for things like that.

''I'm certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life, but I'm also a sum of many parts, and able to access different parts of my story and how I got here. It's all valuable.''

The actress is drawing on her two previous marriages and subsequent divorces for her new role, but insists her new romance with Colin - who proposed in May following two years of dating - is going well.

Meanwhile, back in 2017, the 'Black Widow' star said she would ''never'' comment publicly on her divorce from Roman, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017.

She said at the time: ''I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working mums, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.''

Scarlett was married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - who is now married to Blake Lively, with whom he has James, four, Inez, three, and a third child on the way - for three years from 2008 to 2011.